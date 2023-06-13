Former Newcastle United captain secures League Two move after Gateshead departure

Former Newcastle United Under-21s captain Owen Bailey has completed a move to League Two club Doncaster Rovers after his departure from Gateshead was confirmed.

The versatile midfielder became a popular figure during a two-year stay at the International Stadium after helping the Tynesiders secure the National League North title and a return to non-league football’s top tier during his first season with the club. Despite suffering an injury that limited his involvement during the second half of last season, Bailey played his part in helping Mike Williamson’s side remain in the National League and was part of the Heed squad that fell to a 1-0 defeat in the FA Trophy Final against FC Halifax Town last month.

Bailey’s departure from Gateshead was confirmed earlier this month after the two parties could not come to an agreement over a new deal. After receiving interest from clubs in the National League, League Two and in Scotland, the 24-year-old has now penned a two-year deal at Doncaster and will make his first appearance in the EFL when their season gets underway on the first weekend of August.

The deal sees Bailey return to a club where he spent a short period on trial and featured in two friendly fixtures following his release from Newcastle and he admitted that spell had left on impression on him that remained key in his decision to move to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Speaking to the Rovers official website, he said: “It’s something that I’ve been pushing for and really wanted so I’m delighted to be here and get it sorted. I came here two years ago on trial and got a really good feel for the place. It’s a big club - you look at the stadium and the training ground and you can see that. It’s perfect for my development. When the manager rang me, I just wanted to get it done. Everything he said was the same about how I feel about football and he spoke about promotion. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Bailey is not the only former Gateshead player to find a new club this week after goalkeeper James Montgomery joined National League North club Spennymoor Town.

The former England C stopper played an integral role in helping the Heed reach their first ever major cup final at Wembley with heroic displays in penalty shoot-outs against Farsley Celtic and Barnet in their FA Trophy run. The move brings an end to Montgomery’s third spell as a Gateshead player and his now former club are looking to press on with their attempts to bring in a new goalkeeper and a defender.