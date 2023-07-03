Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ double Premier League loan move

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United are exploring the potential of signing Kalvin Phillips and Conor Gallagher on loan this summer. Both players could be allowed to leave their parent clubs on-loan this summer, however, the Magpies will likely have to wait until near the end of the transfer window to conclude a deal for either man.

Both Phillips and Gallagher will be aiming to impress during pre-season and stake a claim to be in Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino’s respective first-team plans going forward - but failure to do that could see the pair be made available to sign on-loan. Financial Fair Play constraints means Newcastle will be exploring the loan market this summer with both Phillips and Gallagher options they could consider as the window progresses.

Bournemouth ‘in talks’ for Magpies stopper

Karl Darlow’s future at Newcastle is still unknown with the club set to receive plenty of interest in the 32-year-old this summer. Middlesbrough and Hull City emerged as potential destinations for Darlow last month, however, a new candidate has now emerged in the hunt for Darlow’s signature.

The Northern Echo report that Bournemouth have shown interest in signing Darlow this summer with the pull of Premier League football, something that wouldn’t be offered to him at the Riverside or MKM Stadium, giving the Cherries an advantage over the Championship duo. Darlow featured just once for Newcastle last season but impressed during a loan spell with Hull City during the second-half of the campaign.

Karl Darlow impressed whilst on-loan with Hull City last season.

Harvey Barnes ‘closing in’ on Leicester City exit

Harvey Barnes is reportedly ‘close’ to completing a move to West Ham. Newcastle United had been linked with a move for the winger following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League, however, it appears the Hammers have won the race for his signature.

