Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Arsenal ‘lead race’ for Moussa Diaby

According to L’Equipe, Newcastle United have fallen behind Arsenal in the pursuit of Moussa Diaby this summer. Diaby impressed for Bayer Leverkusen last season and has been heavily-linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Newcastle were interested in signing the Frenchman last summer, but were priced out of a move by the Bundesliga side. They have once again been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, however, it seems as though the Gunners lead the race for his signature.

Although a move to St James’ Park has been touted this summer, the purchase of Anthony Gordon in January has lessened the need for Newcastle to bring in a winger during this window.

Newcastle United ‘target’ opens up on Barcelona future

Barcelona winger Raphinha has revealed his desire to stay at Barcelona despite major interest in his services from the Premier League. Newcastle United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the Brazilian this summer, but, in an interview with Club Del Deportista, as picked up by Goal, Raphinha has committed his future to Barcelona.

Raphinha said: “I will continue at Barca next season and the one that comes, and the one that comes, I have many years of contract and I hope to fulfil those years and many more.”

Everton want Alfredo Morelos deal

Everton are interested in signing Alfredo Morelos on a free transfer this summer - according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra. Morelos will leave Ibrox as a free agent this summer and a move to Goodison Park could be on the cards.