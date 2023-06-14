News you can trust since 1873
2023/24 Premier League fixture release and key dates Newcastle United fans need to know about

These are all the key Newcastle United dates supporters need to know about ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

By Joe Buck
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United’s 2022/23 Premier League season was certainly a memorable one. After battling relegation for much of the previous term, the Magpies rose up the division to secure the return of Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle lost just five games and conceded just 33 in the league - records only matched by eventual champions and treble-winning side Manchester City. The Magpies will aim to replicate this form when the 2023/24 season gets underway and here, we take a look at all the key dates Newcastle United fans need to know about the new domestic season:

When do the 2023/24 Premier League fixtures get released?

The 2023/24 Premier League fixtures are revealed at 9am on Thursday, June 15. Newcastle United will find out on which matchweeks they will face all 19 opponents on that day, but supporters are advised that games can be moved for TV coverage and because of European commitments.

When does the 2023/24 Premier League start?

The 2023/24 Premier League season begins on the weekend of Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13. The last few seasons have seen a Friday night game kick-off the season.

When does the 2023/24 Premier League season end?

The 2023/24 Premier League season will end on Sunday May 19, 2024. All games on the final day of the season will kick-off simultaneously.

When is the Premier League mid-season break?

The Premier League will have a mid-season break between the 13-20 January to allow players extra recuperation after a busy festive fixture schedule.