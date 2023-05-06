Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United target ‘set to leave’ Leicester City

Harvey Barnes could join team mate James Maddison in departing the King Power Stadium this summer as Premier League clubs swarm for their respective signatures. Newcastle have been linked with a move for Maddison this summer, however, Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be favourites for his signature.

However, Barnes has also emerged as a potential option for the Magpies when the transfer window opens with the Foxes winger set to leave the club - according to the Mail Online. Leicester reportedly value Barnes at £60m but with interest from Newcastle, Spurs and Aston Villa - they could face a huge battle to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

Matt Ritchie future

Matt Ritchie’s seven year stay at Newcastle United looks like coming to an end this summer with fresh reports that the 33-year-old is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season. Ritchie has been linked with a move back to Bournemouth in the past and Portsmouth, who he rose through the ranks with before joining Swindon Town in 2011, have also been mentioned as a potential destination should he leave St James’ Park.

Matt Ritchie could leave Newcastle United on a free transfer this summer

Although Ritchie has seen his game time severely limited this season, he still remains an important part of Eddie Howe’s squad. In all competitions this season, Ritchie has featured ten times for the Magpies.

Sven Botman praise

Paul Merson has described Sven Botman’s start to life in the Premier League as ‘brilliant’ following a string of impressive performances by the Dutchman. Botman has been a regular part of the league’s best defence this season and Merson believes despite being just 23-years-old, he has been a leader and made players around him better.

“He’s been absolutely outstanding.” Merson told Give Me Sport. “For him to come into a new country and a new league and do what he’s done, has been brilliant.