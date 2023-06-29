Both Newcastle and Liverpool have targeted the 22-year-old as a potential attacking-midfield addition this summer but aren’t willing to meet the £61million release clause he has in his contract. But that clause must be triggered by June 30 or else Leipzig will get to dictate the fee.

According to SkyGermany, no offer has been received by the Bundesliga club for Szoboszlai. While the Hungarian is open to leaving Leipzig this summer and even ‘flirted’ with Newcastle on social media after liking a post effectively confirming their Champions League qualification, not triggering the release clause could make a deal ‘difficult’ to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leipzig are keen to keep a player who contributed with 10 goals and 13 assists as the club secured Champions League qualification and won the DFB Pokal in 2022-23, and could quite easily demand more than the £61million release clause.

Newcastle view Szoboszlai as an alternative option to James Maddison, who has recently joined Tottenham Hotspur despite strong interest from The Magpies. Eddie Howe’s side are set to announce a £52million move for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali that could reportedly rise to around £60million including add-ons.

Simply put, United will have to trigger Szoboszlai’s release clause within the next 24-hours or risk missing out on the youngster.

And according to Leipzig reporter Guido Schafer, the 22-year-old would prefer to work under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad