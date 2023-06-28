Former Sunderland youth teamer Nathan Newell has concluded a switch to non-league side Buxton whilst Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier has been talking about the Black Cats.

Newell joined Sunderland from Guiseley in 2021 and featured predominantly for the Black Cats' under-21 team and spent the second half of last season on loan with Darlington.

The 21-year-old can also play centre-back and has previously been deployed further forward but was released by Sunderland at the end of last season.

However, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon that Newell has now joined Buxton, who play their football in the National League North, after becoming a free agent.

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier has been speaking about the Magpies' local rivalry with Sunderland and what the return of North East derbies would mean for the area.

Speaking on Jill Scott's Coffee Club, Trippier said: "I was not supporting Sunderland but, for the city, it would be good to have a big derby in the league again. When you play your local rivals it is everything. I played in the north London derby and the Madrid derby - they are great games."

Sunderland and Newcastle United have not played each other since 2016, a 1-1 draw at St James's Park.

In other Sunderland-related news, Sunderland have been handed an extra 1,020 allocation for the game against Hartlepool United during pre-season after selling out their initial allocation.