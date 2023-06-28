Shrewsbury Town have concluded the signing of former Sunderland man Carl Winchester on a permanent two-year contract.

The Northern Irishman spent last season on loan with the club in League One from Sunderland before his contract expired at the Stadium of Light this summer.

Winchester will re-join former Sunderland teammates Tom Flanagan and Aiden O'Brien at the Shrews who have just appointed Matt Taylor as their new manager following the exit of ex-Black Cats coach Steve Cotterill.

“First of all Carl has got excellent experience, he had a move to a really big club in Sunderland and played very well there," Shrewsbury Town manager Taylor explained. "Shrewsbury were fortunate to get him on loan last season and he was a player that stood out for me because of his energy, his physicality and his ability.

“He is a front-footed midfield player who I believe Shrewsbury fans haven’t seen the best of yet so I’m really excited to work with him. He can run, he’s in great shape and he ticks those boxes in terms of being a good person as well as a good player.

“Technically, he is someone who always affects the game in a positive way and – in my opinion – we can get Carl making a bigger impact in the final third. I’m really pleased to get this deal done and that Carl has become my first signing.”

Winchester, who joined Sunderland from Forest Green in January 2021, was loaned out to Shrewsbury for the 2022-23 season to gain more first-team football but recently stated that he will always remember his time at the Stadium of Light.

The 30-year-old played a big part in the Black Cats’ promotion campaign but was forced off in a 5-1 win over Cambridge, meaning he was unavailable for the play-offs, including the win over Wycombe at Wembley.

The midfielder made 67 appearances for Sunderland, scoring four goals, and was also called up to the Northern Ireland squad during his time on Wearside.

“We are really pleased to welcome Carl Winchester back to the club and that he has become the first signing since Matt's arrival," director of football Micky Moore added:

“He is a good player, a good person and he did really well on loan for us last season. During the interview process for the head coach, Matty highlighted how much he liked Carl and he made it clear he’d like to bring him back if possible.

“I tried to make it happen for Matt and I’m delighted to say Carl was really pleased to be offered the chance to return.

"I’ve always said my main objective is to sign good players. Yes, we will look to sign young players but if proven players like Carl Winchester become available – and they are who the head coach wants – then I have a duty to go out and try and get them.