Hull City loanee Karl Darlow has opened up about his future as they enter their final seven matches of the Championship season. The goalkeeper joined the Tigers from Newcastle United during the January transfer window and has made six appearances since.

With the likes of Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius ahead of Darlow at St. James’ Park, the 32-year-old could leave Newcastle after nine years with the club. However, he is still uncertain on where he will be next season.

Speaking to Hull Live, Darlow said: “That’s where I’m at, and that’s probably where the two clubs are at as well [waiting to see what happens].

“What Newcastle want to do in the summer, I have no idea and the same here. I’ve got no clearer picture of what’s going to happen in the summer. I’m going to enjoy these last games and see where the summer takes me.”

Darlow is set to start against Sunderland in their Championship clash on Friday evening. The past three meetings between the two sides have ended in draws, while the Black Cats have lost only one of the last nine games.

Boro ‘plot’ Rangers move

Middlesbrough are considering an ambitious move for Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos, according to TEAMtalk. The likes of Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves are also interested in signing the striker.

Morelos had enjoyed huge success since joining Rangers six years ago and has netted an impressive 122 goals in 263 games for the Scottish outfit. While the 26-year-old has 14 goal contributions to his name in the Scottish Premiership this season, he has struggled to retain his place in the starting line-up.