Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson is current favourite to take charge at MK Dons after impressing during his four-year reign at Gateshead.

The League Two club are looking for a new manager following the departure of former Salford City and Scunthorpe United boss Graham Alexander on Tuesday afternoon. The Preston North End legend was appointed during the summer but leaves after Saturday’s home draw with Barrow left his side sat in the lower half of the table, six points adrift of the play-off places.

The likes of Karl Robinson, Nathan Jones, Danny Cowley and Lee Bowyer have also been mentioned as possible candidates to replace Alexander - but it is the Heed boss that is currently favourite to take charge. The Echo has been told from sources close to the League Two club Williamson is just one of several names under consideration.

After joining Gateshead as a player in the summer of 2018, the former Magpies centre-back took over as player-manager in the immediate aftermath of a supporter-led takeover at the International Stadium just under 12 months later. A hasty rebuild from an enforced relegation into the National League North brought almost immediate results as the new look Heed secured a play-off place and made their way to the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Despite missing out on promotion and being forced to battle against the limitations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the momentum continued as Williamson led the Heed to the National League North title in 2022 and reached the second round of the FA Cup before a brave performance against League One side Charlton Athletic ended with a 2-0 home defeat.

Gateshead defied the odds to preserve their National League status in their first season back in non-league’s elite and reached their first major cup final at Wembley before a 1-0 defeat at FC Halifax Town in the FA Trophy Final ended hopes of securing silverware.

Gateshead continued to shine in the FA Cup during Williamson’s time in charge after landing a first round trip to Yeovil Town after battling their way to a 3-0 win at Stourbridge in the fourth and final qualifying round on Saturday.

The attractive style of play encouraged by Williamson and assistant manager Ian Watson has led to plaudits from across the non-league scene and beyond, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe praising the Heed after their pre-season friendly at the International Stadium in July.

Speaking after his side came from two goals down to secure a 3-2 win against their National League neighbours, the Magpies boss said: “Today was great and low travelling distance, playing against a team that play really good football. I think the game was played in the right spirits. “I’ve got a lot of time for Mike and the job he’s doing and the way that he wants his team to play and I always believe in good links around the local community and hopefully we can help each other.”

Gateshead celebrate their first goal in a 3-2 defeat in a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United (photo Charles Waugh/Gateshead)

It would not be the first time Williamson has been the subject of interest from EFL clubs in recent years after the likes of Barrow and Hartlepool United both considered a move for the former Magpies star.

