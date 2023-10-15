Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Williamson admitted he was relieved to see Gateshead come through a severe test at Stourbridge to secure a place in the FA Cup first round.

The Heed experienced some nervy moments in the first 15 minutes in their visit to the Southern League club as their hosts looked to feed off the atmosphere provided by the home faithful.

Mike Williamson gave credit to Hartlepool United after Gateshead suffered a late defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium. Credit Charles Waugh

Both sides had chances to open the scoring during a frantic first-half but it was the Heed that struck first with a stunning strike from Luke Hannant just before the hour-mark. The former Port Vale and Colchester United winger doubled his side’s lead with ten minutes remaining and substitute Connor McBride came off the bench to add a third in the closing stages.

Gateshead’s have been handed a first round trip to National League South leaders Yeovil Town as Williamson look to build on their win in what the former Newcastle United defender described as ‘a crazy, crazy game’ on Saturday.

He said: “We are just feeling relieved at the minute and that will definitely go down as a typical FA Cup game.

“What a game of football it was, it took us ten or fifteen minutes to get going, we probably should have been a couple of goals down and it never really changed in terms of ebbed and flowing, end-to-end, but we got to grips with it eventually.

“We took the sting out of it a little bit but both teams could have had three or four goals apiece. It was one of those crazy, crazy games but it was really enjoyable to be part of and come out on the right end of it.”

Williamson also hailed the opening goal of the game as the best he had seen live after Hannant crashed home a thunderous volley after he was found by a cross from Regan Booty.

“I think that’s probably the best goal I’ve seen live,” said the Heed boss.

“I’ll have to watch it again, it was ridiculous, it would still be rising now if it didn’t hit the back of the net. That’s what Luke can do, he’s got that technique.”