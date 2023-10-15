News you can trust since 1873
108 stunning photos of loyal Sunderland fans during 2023 games against Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and more - gallery

Sunderland fans are well known for their incredible support with supporters often turning out in their droves to support the Black Cats.
By James Copley
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST

There have been some tremendous home and away victories alongside draws and losses for Tony Mowbray’s men during the year 2023 with memorable fixtures against Luton Town, Middlesbrough and more coming to mind.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at games during 2023 courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland fans during the 3-0 win at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans during the 3-0 win at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Preston North End in 2023

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Preston North End in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Cardiff City in 2023

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Cardiff City in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Burnley in 2023

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Burnley in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

