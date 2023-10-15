Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland defender Pascal Chimbonda has been appointed as manager of non-league club Skelmersdale United FC.

Skelmersdale United FC operate out of Lancashire and are currently a member of the North West Counties League Premier Division, which is level nine on the pyramid.

The Frenchman signed for Sunderland under Roy Keane for around £3million back in 2008 but didn't see eye-to-eye with his manager and was sold back to Tottenham Hotspur just a year later.

The right-back then enjoyed stints at Blackburn Rovers, Queen's Park Rangers and Doncaster Rovers before enjoying stints at North East clubs Carlisle United, Washington and Ashington Town.

However, Chimbonda, who is now 44-years-old, has taken his first steps into management with Skelmersdale United FC in non-league.

“It is a great honour to become manager of a club with a history as rich as that of Skelmersdale United Football Club," Chimbonda said on the club's website.

“This is a very proud day for me and also a wonderful opportunity, and I am very eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

“I will be focusing on greater fitness which will match the intensity I expect of all the players. I’ve been inspired by Guardiola, Mourinho, Simeone and Zidane, and as such just like those great managers, my philosophy will be to play attractive football.

“I know how precious this club is to the supporters, and therefore we’re ready to work hard to give them what they want.”

Chairman, Frank Hughes said: “We are extremely pleased to announce that Pascal has agreed to join one of the most prestigious clubs in non-league football.

“We’ve set out to create a philosophy that will continue throughout the ages. We are going to be the standard bearers for great football, because that is what our supporters demand, and is exactly what they deserve.