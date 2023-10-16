Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stoke captain Josh Laurent admits the side haven’t been good enough this season after winning just one of their last eight Championship matches.

The Potters sit 21st in the Championship table ahead of back-to-back home games against Sunderland and Leeds, with Potters boss Alex Neil hoping the squad’s injury situation will improve after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Stoke’s start to the season, Laurent, who has started all 11 league games this term, told the club’s website: “Before the first international break we weren’t too bad. I thought we showed a lot of promise, but ultimately we know it’s not been good enough, everyone in the building knows it’s not been good enough.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re all frustrated with it and we’re all working hard to get back on the right track and start picking up some right results, start looking forward and up the table.

“It’s been hard, it’s been challenging, obviously it’s a new group and everyone is learning about each other and the best thing for the team. We all know it’s not been good enough and the fans are frustrated, we’re frustrated, the coaches are frustrated, everyone to do with the football club is frustrated but we have to stick together and pull through this little period together.“

When asked about the upcoming games against Sunderland and Leeds, Laurent replied: “We probably need two back-to-back results to just uplift our season and really give us a push that gives us a bit of self belief. Of course to do it in front of the home fans, for them to get behind us and have that togetherness between fans and the team and the coach, that’s what we’re aiming for and that’s what we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are two massive games, every game is massive in this league but those are really big massive games for us that we want to win.”