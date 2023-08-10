The 17-year-old midfielder has impressed for Newcastle in pre-season and is set to stay involved with the first-team set-up opposed to going out on loan. Miley only signed his first professional contract and made his Premier League debut for The Magpies in May, but he has already received plenty of plaudits.

Only Elliot Anderson has played more minutes in the Newcastle midfield this pre-season than Miley. And after the teenager’s impressive displays playing alongside far more experienced players, he has done his chances of being handed his first competitive start for the club no harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But United boss Howe is determined to be protective of the player as he continues his development with the Under-21s and around the first-team set-up.

“I’m reluctant to put too much pressure on him and build him up more than you guys already will,” Howe said.

“It is my job to protect him. He could possibly start games, but I don’t see that as an expectation for me to deliver.”

Miley has attracted loan interest from Championship sides Leicester City and Stoke City so far this summer, but Newcastle and Howe see ‘no benefit’ to allowing the midfielder leave on loan due to his age.