Gateshead boss calls for calm and focus ahead of Woking reunion

Gateshead are back in National League action when they host Woking this weekend.

Carl Magnay has called for calm and focus from his Gateshead squad as they prepare to host National League rivals Woking this weekend.

After a traumatic week that saw Tuesday’s FA Trophy tie with Farsley Celtic abandoned after visitors captain Lewis Turner suffered a suspected cardiac arrest on the pitch, the Heed will return to National League action when they face the Cards for the second time this season.

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Their first meeting was marred by a serious injury suffered by Gateshead captain Greg Olley after he was the victim of a reckless tackle by Woking defender Dion Kelly-Evans. There were emotional scenes as the former Newcastle United and Hull City midfielder was taken to hospital after a lengthy period of on-pitch treatment and it was later confirmed the Heed skipper had suffered a broken leg, dislocated ankle and ruptured ligaments.

Several players that featured for Gateshead in what would become a 2-0 win at the Laithwaite Community Stadium in the first week of the season are likely to be selected on Saturday - but Magnay has insisted he will ensure their focus remains on claiming a win to enhance their push for a historic promotion into the EFL.

He told The Echo: “I speak about it quite a bit and regardless of what has happened in previous fixtures, we already reference it as just noise and we can’t be impacted by that noise or anything that’s happened previously. Naturally, players that were involved in that game may feel a certain way but it’s our job as staff to make sure we keep our emotions in check and we approach the game as we would in any other game.

“That’s really important because we know it’s a tough game and being at home, we want to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of Rochdale. We will do as best as we can as staff to make sure we are all just focused on the game and not anything else surrounding that.”

Magnay will be without midfielder Jacob Butterfield after he suffered a knee injury in the recent defeat against Rochdale. In more positive news, former Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett is back in contention and was named as a substitute for the midweek game against Farsley Celtic.