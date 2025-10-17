Gateshead boss Armstrong ready to renew rivalry with Brackley Town

Gateshead will travel to National League rivals Brackley Town on Saturday afternoon.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong has become accustomed to the challenges presented by a visit to Brackley Town throughout his managerial career - and that is why he knows exactly what to expect from Saturday’s trip to St James Park.

After starting his time in the dugout with Blyth Spartans, Armstrong claimed one win in four games against the Saints before moving on to Darlington in 2019. The former Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town striker went on to lose half of the eight games against Brackley during his time with the Quakers, claiming just a solitary win prior to his departure from Blackwell Meadows in September 2023.

Getty Images

The Heed boss will now renew acquaintances with the Northamptonshire outfit when his side look to claim a fourth win in their last fifth games in all competitions at St James Park on Saturday - and he has praised the Saints for the progress they have made after securing a first ever promotion into the National League last season.

He told The Echo: “Brackley have some very good players that have proven themselves at the level and we will have to deal with a lot physically and tactically. The lads are in a good place and although the Boston result was disappointing but before Connor Pani’s injury I thought we were very, very good.

“It’s three in four wins now for us and there is a confidence and trust there so hopefully we can go from strength-to-strength with more and more players coming back into contention. But I know the challenge we will face at Brackley. They’ve always been up there in whatever division they’re in and they seem to be the masters of the one-nil.

“I’ve had some great battles with them in the past and they just do it really well. They are a well-ran club, they have had success last year and they are holding their own right now. I’ve never had an easy game against Brackley and this will be no different”

Positive

Gateshead academy graduate Connor Pani (photo Emilio Kirtley) | Emilio Kirtley

The injury that brought a premature end to Connor Pani’s season forced Gateshead’s hand in the transfer market as they quickly agreed a loan deal for Cheltenham Town defender Ibrahim Bakare to ease their defensive crisis. The former Vancouver centre-back made his debut alongside fellow new loan addition Kian Pennant in last weekend’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round win at Aveley and Armstrong believes there is more to come from the duo after they spent more time on the training pitch with their new team-mates.

“It was easier for Ibby to come in because we had so much of the ball and he never really got to test his defensive qualities - but because of the way the opposition were set up, it was difficult for Kian to use his pace and movement. He linked up well and showed some promising signs and that’s on the back of just half of a training session really so you have to give kudos to the lads for stepping in and playing so well. Ibby was vocal, that was good and I think it shocked some of the lads how vocal he was. They’re two great assets and they are really positive players to have brought in given what we’ve lost.”

Certainty

Getty Images

That win at Aveley has earned Gateshead a first chance to face EFL opposition in the FA Cup since they fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Stevenage in a first round tie in November 2022. They will face a tough looking trip to in-form League One side AFC Wimbledon on the first Saturday of November as Armstrong’s men look to cause what would be a major upset against a Dons side currently sitting in fifth place in the third tier of English football.

Armstrong admitted the tie wasn’t exactly what he was hoping for from Monday’s draw but stressed his players can play without fear when they visit the Cherry Red Records Stadium next month.

He said: “We weren’t hoping for that draw, that’s a certainty - but it’s a good one in a way. We have a lot of talented footballers that want to prove themselves and they can use this to show people how good they are. We are a very good side on our day but there’s no doubt we are facing a really tough game. We will go their and play without any fear because there will be a good crowd there so it’s a good chance to face a league game that are doing really well at the moment.”

