Gateshead aim to seal defender deal after MK Dons recall Tripp

Gateshead are aiming to add to their squad ahead of Tuesday night’s visit to Eastleigh.

Gateshead after hoping to complete a move for a defender after confirming loan signing Callum Tripp was recalled by parent club MK Dons.

Tripp scored one goal in six appearances for the Heed after joining on loan last month but has now returned to the League Two club and could feature in their home clash with Colchester United on Saturday as manager Scott Lindsey contends with a number of defensive absences.

Callum Tripp has joined Gateshead on loan from League Two club MK Dons (photo Gateshead FC) | Gateshead FC

Carl Magnay’s side are currently preparing for Tuesday night’s visit to National League rivals Eastleigh as they look to make it three wins in a week - and there are high hopes a new face could be amongst the Heed ranks as they make the long trip to the south coast. The Heed are currently in talks with a Championship club over a permanent deal for a versatile defender and hope to complete the move in time for their latest addition to be in contention to feature at the Silverlake Stadium.

One player that will definitely feature is in-form wing-back Luke Hannant, who will aim to find the net for the third consecutive game after scoring two penalties in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Solihull Moors to take his seasonal tally to 14 goals in all competitions. The former Port Vale and Cambridge United star has arguably been Gateshead’s player of the season and has been integral in helping his side move on from a difficult January that saw the likes of influential midfielder Callum Whelan and top goalscorer Owen Oseni leave the International Stadium.

After claiming three wins in their last four games, Hannant now believes the Heed are ready to firmly move on and continue their push for a historic promotion into League Two by extending their run of form at Eastleigh.

He told The Echo: “We all know last January was a sticky one for the club with players leaving but we came through that together and enjoyed a strong end to the season. This January was the same and there was uncertainty but we have come out of that strongly again and we have picked up points in recent games to get ourselves in a good position in the league.

“Obviously there is an interesting week ahead of us with a trip to Eastleigh on a Tuesday night and then a game with Fylde on Saturday. But we have given ourselves something to build on moving forwards and we have shown the character we need to push on over the last week. We were dominant against a good Solihull side and there is no reason why we can’t go to Eastleigh full of confidence that we can continue our form and keep pushing forwards.”

