Crawley Town midfielder hailed for Gateshead impact

Gateshead travel to National League rivals Solihull Moors on Saturday afternoon.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has described on-loan Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles as ‘a quality addition’ to his squad ahead of Saturday’s visit to National League rivals Solihull Moors.

The 25-year-old was one of a number of signings made by the Heed during a challenging January and has made a big impression since agreeing to spend the remainder of the season at the International Stadium. After making his debut in a 4-0 win at Wealdstone two weeks ago, Roles grabbed his first goals for Gateshead when he struck a brace in their dramatic 4-3 win victory against Sutton United in midweek.

Gateshead midfielder Jack Roles celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the 4-3 win against Sutton United (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy star is likely to be a key figure as Magnay’s side continue their push for a play-off place in non-league’s top tier - and speaking after their midweek win, the Heed boss admitted just how impressed he had been with one of his latest additions.

He told The Echo: “With Rolesy, at the minute we need control in games so technically, he’s very good in those build-up phases alongside Regan [Booty]. As the game unfolds, and where we are quite light at the moment in the ten positions, we wanted to have him higher up the pitch in the second-half and his quality in and around the box, it paid dividends. That composure to chop and prod the ball into the net comes from the calm, technical quality he brings and I think the biggest thing is to get him fit. You could see at the end of the game he was really lagging physically. He’s in the bath there, he probably won’t come out until Friday but he’s a quality player, he’s a quality addition and we are pleased we have him here.”

Although a number of players are close to a return to training, Gateshead will travel to former FA Trophy Final opponents Solihull without ten members of their squad. Despite being without the likes of inspirational captain Greg Olley and key defensive duo Kenton Richardson and Joe Grayson for large parts of the season, Magnay’s side remain firmly in the hunt for a play-off spot - and the Heed boss believes that is down to the spirit his players have shown during a testing period.

Joe Grayson in action for Gateshead against Ebbsfleet United (photo Emilio Kirtley) | Emilio Kirtley

He said: “We are in a real test at the moment, there’s no doubt about that. We’ve still got ten injuries so we are fighting in this period. We are in a better place than we were in January in terms of we can see our style creeping into the play - but it’s still not perfect. We have significant players out injured, who we know can add quality. However, this group that are out there, going out on the pitch, they are fighting and that’s what we have to maintain. Solihull will be a huge test for us to show that character again.”

Former Sunderland youngster Harrison Bond is likely to start in goal for Gateshead after recent signing George Shelvey suffered what is believed to be a hamstring injury in midweek. Fellow stopper Tiernan Brooks is close to a return to training but Saturday’s visit to Solihull will come too soon for the Republic of Ireland international. Defender Jean Belehouan and midfielder Max Sheaf are also back in training and could be involved at the Armco Arena.

