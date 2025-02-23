Hannant delighted with team display as Gateshead see off Solihull Moors

Gateshead claimed all three points with a fine away performance at National League rivals Sutton United on Saturday.

Luke Hannant has revealed confidence is high at Gateshead after they rounded off a positive week with a fine win at National League rivals Solihull Moors.

The Heed went into their reunion with their former FA Trophy Final opponents on the back of an eventful 4-3 home win against Sutton United in midweek as a stunning volley from Hannant inspired his side to a dramatic comeback. The momentum gained from that win was taken into Saturday’s trip to the Armco Arena as Gateshead enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes. An opening goal came from in-form forward Jovan Malcolm as he curled home from the edge of the box inside the opening five minutes - but Carl Magnay’s men had to wait until the second-half to add to their tally.

Luke Hannant celebrates after scoring in Gateshead's 3-1 win at Solihull Moors (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

In what has become a recurring theme throughout the season, Hannant proved to be proficient from the penalty spot as the former Port Vale and Colchester United wing-back scored twice from 12 yards to help his side to yet another win and continue the best goalscoring season of his career. A late goal from Fletcher Holman proved to be a consolation for the hosts and brought some disappointment for Hannant - but the Heed’s two-goal hero was more than happy to see his side take all three points from what he felt was ‘an all-round team performance’.

He told The Echo: “We started the game really well and dominated the whole game and we looked really good playing out from the back, which is obviously the way we like to play. We were slightly disappointed we didn’t have more chances in the first-half but we came out strong second-half and dominated once again. Jovan Malcolm has been in great form recently and he continued that with another strong performance that played a big part in an all-round team performance.

“Of course, it was a little bit sour conceding so late in the game because we wanted a clean sheet - but the manner of the win against Sutton on Tuesday gave us even more confidence to implement our style of play and now we want to carry it on after a good week. We know Solihull are a very good team but they are just having a difficult spell at the moment at the moment so we all knew we had to do our job and everyone to a man was excellent.”

The Heed are back in action on Tuesday night when they make the long trip to Eastleigh.

