Gateshead new boy sets out aims as Oldham Athletic test lies in wait

There could be a home league debut for Gateshead’s latest loan addition this weekend.

Gateshead new boy Callum Tripp has described his decision to join the National League promotion contenders as ‘a no-brainer’.

The MK Dons defender became Carl Magnay’s latest signing when he joined the Heed until the end of the season and went on to make an immediate impact by scoring in a 4-2 National League Cup defeat against Newcastle United Under-21s just hours after putting pen-to-paper. The deal came after Gateshead loan star Josh Williams was recalled by parent club Birmingham City before joining League Two strugglers Carlisle United on a permanent basis.

Callum Tripp has joined Gateshead on loan from League Two club MK Dons (photo Gateshead FC) | Gateshead FC

Tripp will hope to make his league debut when the Heed host National League rivals Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon and has already set his sights on earning regular game-time during his spell at the International Stadium after making just seven appearances for MK Dons so far this season.

He told the club website: “I am buzzing to be fair. It’s my first loan in the National League and it’s under a manager I’ve played for so I am excited and I can’t wait. When I heard he (Magnay) was interested in me, it was a no-brainer to be honest. I played under him before and it would be silly not to come and play under him.

“I can play right centre-back, right wing-back and centre midfield so it’s wherever he wants me to play. I’ve seen how the team plays and it’s similar to how my own team plays so I just have to take what I know and try and adapt it into this team and give all I can basically.”

He continued: “I just want to get a run of games, that’s all you want as a player, a run of games. I just want to play football, that’s all I want to do. Whether it’s on the bench and coming on or starting, I just want to play my football to the best of my ability and give everything I can to this club to try and get what we want at the end of the season.”

The likes of Ben Worman and Robbie Tinkler could be handed starts against Oldham after they were substituted during the first half of the midweek defeat against the Magpies youngsters.