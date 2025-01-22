Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Newcastle United news.

The January transfer window closes in less than two weeks and transfer talk continues to dominate.

Here’s a round-up of the latest transfer news. Odysseas Vlachodimos has reportedly ‘turned down’ the opportunity to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab this month, despite playing just one match for Newcastle United so far this season. The Greek international moved to St James’ Park in the summer from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £20m.

Our sister title, the Shields Gazette report, Vlachodimos’ transfer came in the wake of Elliot Anderson’s switch to the City Ground as the Magpies scrambled to ensure they would satisfy PSR and avoid a points deduction. Vlachodimos, therefore, has acted as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper this season behind both Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in the pecking order.

Transfer update

Newcastle United are reportedly set to step up their attempts to land a Spain international as Miguel Almiron edges closer to ending his six-year stay on Tyneside.

The 64-times capped Paraguay international has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe, the Saudi Pro League, South America and the MLS over the last 12 months as he slowly slipped out of favour at St James Park. That is all a far cry from the integral role Almiron played in helping Eddie Howe’s side qualify for the Champions League during the 2022/23 season as he scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. Almiron also wrote his name into Magpies folklore when he scored the first goal of the memorable 4-1 home win against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on the night Champions League football returned to St James Park after a two-decade absence.

However, the latest reports from Spain have suggested the Magpies are ready to take a big step forward to see off competition from a number of clubs by activating a £51m release clause in the contract of Villarreal winger Alex Baena. As per GiveMeSport, Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported the likes of Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are all keen on the 23-year-old winger after he impressed for the La Liga club.