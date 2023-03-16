Former Newcastle United academy star closing on comeback to boost Gateshead

Owen Bailey is targeting Gateshead’s FA Trophy semi-final clash with Barnet as a realistic return date as he continues his comeback from injury.

The former Newcastle United Under-23s captain suffered an ankle injury in a 3-0 home defeat against title contenders Wrexham in January and has cut a frustrated figure in the International Stadium stands as his side battle against relegation from the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey will once again watch on from the sidelines as Mike Williamson’s men host fellow strugglers Torquay United on Saturday afternoon. A win would round off a positive week for the Heed after they reached the last four of the FA Trophy with a penalty shoot-out win against Farsley Celtic and several of their relegation rivals dropped points in recent days.

Bailey is hoping to return to contention for the Trophy semi-final against Barnet on the first day of April and is determined to help his side in their quest to reach Wembley for only the second time in the club’s history and preserve their National League status.

He told The Echo: “It’s nearly six or seven weeks now and nobody is as frustrated as me. I’ve missed a lot of time and I want to be back helping the lads as soon as I can. It’s killing me watching from the stands and not being able to do anything about it but I am not too far away now. Hopefully, it won’t be too long and I can get back out there as soon as I can and helping us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am eyeing up the semi-final and that’s probably a realistic date but the league is the main focus so hopefully when I come back we are in a better position and if I can come in and help us get over the line in any way, shape or form, I will be ready to do that.”

There were two international call-ups for Gateshead players this week after former Sunderland and Hartlepool United defender Kenton Richardson was named in the England C squad for their game against their Wales counterparts.

And on-loan Middlesbrough midfielder Kamil Conteh has been called up to the Sierra Leone squad as they face an African Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sao Tome and Principe before the end of the month. Conteh will hope to add to his three senior caps as he misses Gateshead games against Aldershot Town and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad