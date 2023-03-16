News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
2 hours ago TikTok expected to be banned on government devices over data fears
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Sunderland injury news: Tony Mowbray reveals Luke O'Nien update

Luke O’Nien is an injury concern for Tony Mowbray following the Sheffield United defeat.

By Richard Mennear
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:43 GMT- 1 min read

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, O'Nien was replaced by Pierre Ekwah.

O’Nien will now be assessed over the coming days. Sunderland host Luton Town Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowbray said: “I don't know, it's a bit early.

Sunderland's Luke O’Nien.
Sunderland's Luke O’Nien.
Sunderland's Luke O’Nien.
Most Popular

"I think it was just a kick and a clash, and yet it is a bit concerning because Luke O'Nien isn't somebody who would be hobbling about or staying down from an injury, so we'll see over the next day or two.”

Mowbray was also upset that Sheffield United’s winning goal was allowed to stand, when Sander Berge attempted to play the ball following Tommy Doyle’s free-kick which made it 2-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Ballard was the most vocal Sunderland player, immediately raising his arms and appealing to the linesman, before running over to referee Matt Donohue.

Yet, despite a brief delay, the goal was given.

SunderlandTony MowbrayLuke O'NienSheffield UnitedStadium of LightLuton TownSander Berge