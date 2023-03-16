Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, O'Nien was replaced by Pierre Ekwah.

O’Nien will now be assessed over the coming days. Sunderland host Luton Town Saturday.

Mowbray said: “I don't know, it's a bit early.

Sunderland's Luke O’Nien.

"I think it was just a kick and a clash, and yet it is a bit concerning because Luke O'Nien isn't somebody who would be hobbling about or staying down from an injury, so we'll see over the next day or two.”

Mowbray was also upset that Sheffield United’s winning goal was allowed to stand, when Sander Berge attempted to play the ball following Tommy Doyle’s free-kick which made it 2-1.

Daniel Ballard was the most vocal Sunderland player, immediately raising his arms and appealing to the linesman, before running over to referee Matt Donohue.