Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal ‘scout’ winger linked with Newcastle United transfer

Moussa Diaby was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer and reports since have suggested that the Frenchman has remained someone they are keeping tabs on. However, the Magpies may face stiff competition for his signature this summer should they reignite their interest.

That’s because Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal have been ‘scouting’ Diaby and retain a long-term interest in the 23-year-old, one they could turn into a concrete bid this summer. Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit top of the Premier League table and are almost guaranteed to be able to offer the winger Champions League football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Newcastle are far from being out of the race for a Champions League spot, only a top four finish would likely be enough to convince players like Diaby to make the switch to St James’ Park. PSG have also been linked with a move.

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Boca Juniors wonderkid

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has been 'scouted' by Arsenal (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United and Liverpool are eyeing a move for Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela this summer. The 21-year-old is valued at around £20million and had interest from Bournemouth in January but remained in his homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report suggests that both Newcastle and Liverpool have scouted Varela over recent weeks with both sides looking to bolster their options in midfield during the summer window. Varela has represented Argentina at Under-20 level but is yet to be capped by the senior side.

Kieran Tierney ‘a good fit’ for Newcastle

Former Newcastle United player John Barnes believes Kieran Tierney would be ‘a good fit’ for Newcastle should he switch the Emirates Stadium for St James’ Park this summer. Tierney has recently been linked with a move to Tyneside and Barnes told BonusCodeBets that a move could be a good fit.

“I think Newcastle is a good fit for anyone.” Barnes said. “They’re a progressive team, they’re playing really well and they’re looking to go forward. They’re not looking to buy superstar players just because they’ve got loads of money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad