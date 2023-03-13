Gateshead handed home draw in FA Trophy semi-final

Gateshead have been handed a home tie against National League rivals Barnet in the semi-final of the FA Trophy.

The Heed have battled their way to within 90 minutes of Wembley by seeing off Gloucester City, Oldham Athletic, Banbury United and Farsley Celtic and they will now have to overcame a side that have already visited the International Stadium in the National League this season, earning a 2-2 in the second game of the campaign. The two sides also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at The Hive in January. The winners of the semi-final with face either Altrincham or FC Halifax Town after they were paired in the other last-four clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead celebrate after Adam Campbell scored their second goal in the 3-1 win against Southend United (photo Charles Waugh)

The tie will take place on Saturday 1st April and the Heed will hope for a bumper crowd at the International Stadium as they look to reach the final of the FA Trophy for the first time in their history. Their chances of receiving extra support is boosted by the news neither Sunderland or Newcastle United play on the same day, with the Black Cats travelling to Burnley on the Friday night and the Magpies hosting Manchester United on the Sunday afternoon.

Despite his side’s progress and the Wembley arch coming into sight, Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson insisted he will continue to focus on the battle to avoid relegation from the National League until the semi-final comes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Saturday’s quarter-final win, Williamson said: “For me now, we have huge game coming up next week and all focus is on that,” he explained. “The future is the future, we are just desperate for those three points to get us out of the situation we are in and that is our main priority until the next round comes along.”