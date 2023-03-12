Abdoullah Ba scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute with a low effort which beat Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

Sunderland fans at Norwich.

@dgp202: So many big performances there. The entire back five including Patto were excellent. But a massive shout out to Jack Clarke who worked his socks off defensively and carried the ball brilliantly when he had it too. Cracking way to bounce back from last weekend

@OlliePallas: Brave and resolute defending from the likes of Batth, Ballard and O’Nien proved the difference. Will give these lads a huge confidence boost, especially after last week. Delighted for Ba too. Good performance, onto Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Philip_RJ89: Tony Mowbray deserves massive credit today as well. He made the changes, showed faith, and it paid off. After such a wretched week, you have to feel happy for the guy. His players delivered for him today.

@76skelly: Proper away performance that, especially considering what’s gone before. Looked dangerous on the break and relatively solid at the back. The little pressure they had, they did nothing with. Thought O’Nien and Clarke both had good games but weren’t alone in that

@allinsonjenifer: Credit to Tony Mowbray. Changed the tactics, got forward quicker and defended brilliantly!!! Should have been 2-0 after 15 minutes

@NeilWakelam: After the shambles of last week, that was an outstanding performance. Credit to Mowbray and every single player! Buzzing for the fans that made the trip!! Haway! Haway!! Hawaaaayyyyyy!!!!!!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Dan1879_SAFC: Perfect away performance. Absolutely chuffed Ba got his goal, hope he can have a strong end to the season now. There’s a quality player in there he just needs games