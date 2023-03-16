Sunderland and Manchester United injury news: Amad update ahead of Luton Town

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United, the Sunderland head coach said: "I hope he'll be back at the weekend. Expect, I'm not sure. In my mind he'll need to train Thursday and Friday if he's going to be available to start.

"If he misses Thursday and trains Friday he might be available on the bench. I'll have to talk to him and see how he feels.

"Again, I'm not here making excuses. It feels like there are some pretty important players unavailable and we're trying to make a fist of it."

Sunderland's Amad.

Sunderland took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played. The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space and converted.