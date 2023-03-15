News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United transfer blueprint ‘revealed’ as Magpies and Aston Villa ‘eye’ Borussia Dortmund star

Newcastle United’s summer transfer blueprint has been ‘revealed’.

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT- 2 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United summer blueprint ‘revealed’

The Athletic report that Newcastle United have shortlisted 18 players ahead of the summer transfer window as they aim to improve options across the pitch ahead of next season. The report suggests that the Magpies are keen to add to their squad in all areas.

In defence, Kieran Tierney, Antonee Robinson and Renan Lodi have all been listed as potential left-back additions. James Maddison, Youri Telemans, Conor Gallagher, Alex Scott, Moises Caicedo, Edson Alvarez, Scott McTominay, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha and Amadou Onana have all been listed as potential midfield targets by the report.

Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, Raphinha, Joao Pedro, Brennan Johnson and Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been listed as potential attacking options.

Newcastle United ‘eye’ free transfer for Portuguese star

Newcastle United's summer transfer blueprint has reportedly been revealed (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer this summer - according to 90min.com. The Portugal international could leave Dortmund at the end of the season when his current contract expires and has several Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Aston Villa, Wolves and Newcastle have all been linked with a move for the 29-year-old. The Magpies are in the market for a left-back this summer and have recently been linked with moves for Arsenal defender Tierney and Fulham’s Robinson. Guerreiro has reportedly been shortlisted as a potential alternative to the Premier League duo.

David James on why Nick Pope is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League

Former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James believes that Nick Pope has been the best ‘keeper in the Premier League this season. Pope has kept 12 clean sheets this season and conceded just 18 goals with James citing his clean sheet record as a key factor.

Speaking to Lord Ping, James said: “I think if you’re looking at this statistically, Nick Pope wins comfortably given the amount of clean sheets and the least goals conceded. I have studied his performances and, as well as Pope is doing, he does have a fantastic defence in front of him at Newcastle. A lot of the shots he is facing are from a distance, which helps.”

