The Grand idea to have an indoor ski slope in Sunderland town centre

The roundabout which re-shaped Shiney Row 50 years ago

News you can trust since 1873

Tucking into apples at Ryhope Junior School 19 years ago were Lewis Creasy, 7, and Georgia Creasy, 10. | se

Sarah Rickerby was enjoying her apple at the Little Tiggers creche in this photo from 2005. | se

Donna Gills (left) and Sonia Robing were apple bobbing at the Thompson Park Nursery Halloween party in 1983. | se

Nine great Sunderland reminders in time for International Eat An Apple Day. | se

Five a day? We’ve got nine photos for you to enjoy, taking in Broadway , St Paul’s , Ryhope and Roker .

They’re all apple-related and it’s a tasty collection from the Echo archives stretching from 1983 to 2010 .

Here’s a slice of Sunderland scenes which may give you food for thought.