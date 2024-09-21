Nine fruitful Sunderland scenes from 1983 to 2010 as we mark International Eat An Apple Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Sep 2024, 15:48 BST

Here’s a slice of Sunderland scenes which may give you food for thought.

They’re all apple-related and it’s a tasty collection from the Echo archives stretching from 1983 to 2010.

Five a day? We’ve got nine photos for you to enjoy, taking in Broadway, St Paul’s, Ryhope and Roker.

Take it all in as we celebrate International Eat An Apple Day.

1. Barrel loads of apple memories

Donna Gills (left) and Sonia Robing were apple bobbing at the Thompson Park Nursery Halloween party in 1983.

2. Bobbing for apples in 1983

Sarah Rickerby was enjoying her apple at the Little Tiggers creche in this photo from 2005.

3. Tigger time in 2005

Tucking into apples at Ryhope Junior School 19 years ago were Lewis Creasy, 7, and Georgia Creasy, 10.

4. A slice of 2005 in Ryhope

