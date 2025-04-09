Wearside Echoes coming soon: Awards shortlisted nostalgia series returns for Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We’ve got great news to share! Our nostalgia-filled Wearside Echoes podcast will be back in less than a fortnight.

Series 2, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, will include chats with a fascinating variety of people with plenty to say about their past.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast.Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast.
Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

In the running for a national award

You can catch the first episode on April 22.

And in another wonderful twist, Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Publisher Podcast Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition attracted hundreds of entries from all over the country.

But our first ever series of Echoes - which was broadcast late in 2024 and earlier this year - has been chosen as one of five finalists in the Best Local and Community category.

Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Best Local and Community Podcast category of The Publisher Podcast Awards.Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Best Local and Community Podcast category of The Publisher Podcast Awards.
Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Best Local and Community Podcast category of The Publisher Podcast Awards. | National World

Catch the whole series of interviews

You can catch all of the episodes from series one by visiting here or finding Wearside Echoes on major podcasts platforms.

Wearside Echoes is a Sunderland Echo production and journalist Chris Cordner interviewed local people in an eight-part series.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.
Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

He asked each of them about their childhoods and how it influenced their lives.

Chris has now interviewed six more people for Series 2 and they are;

You Tube influencer Evie Field who talks about her battle for health.

Award-winning influencer Evie Meg.Award-winning influencer Evie Meg.
Award-winning influencer Evie Meg. | ugc

Keith Gregson whose love of Wearside history knows no bounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A whole new series of in-depth talks

Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes.Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes.
Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

Gary Craig who became a world record holder for the most underpants worn at one time.

Elsie Ronald, now 91, lived through the terrifying Second World War air raids and remembers them vividly.

And Robert Usher who was a colliery worker, award-winning photographer and much more besides.

Catch the first episode in Series 2 - an interview with Evie Field - on April 22.

And in the meantime, why not catch up with the eight episodes in Series 1 by following this link.

Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoHistoryWearsidePodcasts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice