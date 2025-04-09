Wearside Echoes coming soon: Awards shortlisted nostalgia series returns for Sunderland
Series 2, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, will include chats with a fascinating variety of people with plenty to say about their past.
In the running for a national award
You can catch the first episode on April 22.
And in another wonderful twist, Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Publisher Podcast Awards.
The competition attracted hundreds of entries from all over the country.
But our first ever series of Echoes - which was broadcast late in 2024 and earlier this year - has been chosen as one of five finalists in the Best Local and Community category.
Catch the whole series of interviews
You can catch all of the episodes from series one by visiting here or finding Wearside Echoes on major podcasts platforms.
Wearside Echoes is a Sunderland Echo production and journalist Chris Cordner interviewed local people in an eight-part series.
He asked each of them about their childhoods and how it influenced their lives.
Chris has now interviewed six more people for Series 2 and they are;
You Tube influencer Evie Field who talks about her battle for health.
Keith Gregson whose love of Wearside history knows no bounds.
A whole new series of in-depth talks
Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.
Gary Craig who became a world record holder for the most underpants worn at one time.
Elsie Ronald, now 91, lived through the terrifying Second World War air raids and remembers them vividly.
And Robert Usher who was a colliery worker, award-winning photographer and much more besides.
Catch the first episode in Series 2 - an interview with Evie Field - on April 22.
And in the meantime, why not catch up with the eight episodes in Series 1 by following this link.
