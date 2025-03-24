'I am 91 and still spreading the word about Sunderland': The amazing Wearsider who is sharing her life story
Elsie Ronald has been invited to be the guest speaker at the April meeting of The Friends of Sunderland Museums (Fosums) group.
‘It is a look at how life has changed over my 90+ years’
Elsie said: “I have been asked to give a talk about my life. As it covers from pre-war, the war and later, it is a look at how life has changed over my 90+ years.’
Her life has certainly been lived to the full.
She turned 90 in 2023 and in the same week as her birthday, she picked up a Fellowship from the University of Sunderland.
She joined famous names such as BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North; Leo Pearlman, the co-founder and managing partner film and television production company Fulwell 73; political journalist Kate McCann; journalist Jonathan Wilson; and Michael Jude,Nissan Sunderland’s youngest ever director.
‘Emeli Sandé was there to oversee the ceremony’
University Chancellor Emeli Sandé was there to oversee the ceremony in which almost 2,500 students collected their degree certificates.
Elsie is known across Wearside for her great work with groups such as Southwick Reach, Whitburn Resonance, and the friends groups of Sunderland Museums; Fulwell Windmill; and Mowbray Park.
Elsie is from a mining family
Elsie's own story is enshrined in the history of the Sunderland area.
In conjunction with Janette Hilton of the University of Sunderland, she studied the Methodology of Local History and produced a booklet about a Miner’s Life in the 19th Century.
She's spearheaded research into street names, got involved in projects on recovery after Covid-19 and even led guided walks.
Elsie told the Echo in 2023: "This award is the icing on the cake. It was a big surprise and I was in the right place at the right time because I was in the University-led Southwick Reach, and I have learned a lot from the university courses I have done."
Now she is set to tell her life story at the Fosums meeting. It starts at 2pm at Sunderland Museum and is titled Life’s Rich Tapestry. There is a £2 charge for non-members of Fosums.
