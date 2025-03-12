13 more times we visited Villette Road and got some wonderful photos: 1939 to 2021

What a busy street Villette Road is - and what a history it has.

We know because we found all of these nostalgic memories in the Sunderland Echo archives.

Let’s start in 1939 with a church scene. We also have reminders from 2008 to 2021 taking in shopping, charities, and Hendon library.

Have a look for yourself and then share your own recollections by emailing [email protected]

1. Reflections from 1939

Looking back at the church on the corner of Cairo Street and Villette Road in January 1939. | se

2. A big anniversary in 2008

Hendon Road Library was celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2008 and one of its longest serving customers, Alison Hayton, was happy to be a part of the big day. | se

3. Just the job in 2008

The Job Link centre was in the picture in this Echo archive scene from 2008, with Pauline Hopper providing service with a smile. | se

4. A grand opening in 2009

Mayor, Cllr Mary Smith celebrated the opening of the Community Link Shop in 2009. | se

