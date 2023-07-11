Leo, from Sunderland, received his award this week, alongside hundreds of graduating students at the Stadium of Light.

The life-long Black Cats fan has been honoured for his many global successes, and his strong bond with the City of Sunderland, providing inspiration to prospective students and graduates alike.

Known internationally for projects including Sunderland ‘Til I Die, Friends: The Reunion, The Kardashians, The Late Late Show with James Corden, I Am Bolt and Gavin and Stacey: Christmas Special, Fulwell 73 opened a regional office at the University’s St Peter’s campus

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Fulwell 73, Leo Pearlman pictured during the University of Sunderland graduation ceremony at the Stadium of Light Picture: DAVID WOOD

in 2021.

It has recently been announced that Fulwell 73 and Ant and Dec’s Mitre Studios are joining forces to reboot the 90s TV classic Byker Grove, which will be filmed and produced in and around the North East.

Fulwell 73, alongside Cain International, have also revealed their plans for Crown Works Studios in Pallion, which will be one of the largest filmmaking complexes in Europe, creating some 8,450 jobs across the region over the next decade.

If they go ahead, the studios will spearhead a new UK creative industries hub in the North East, housing 19 premium sound stages, offices, workshops, a vendor village, and an extensive backlot. This state-of-the-art creative hub will provide the infrastructure needed to support the biggest blockbuster productions, as well as smaller scale projects.

Leo Pearlman pictured with his dad, Sam.

The scheme – which requires support from Government to go ahead - will be delivered in three phases, with work set to start in 2023.