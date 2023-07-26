Jordan graduated from the University of Sunderland in 2011 with a First-Class degree in Media Production and was presented with the award during the University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light last week.

Jordan credits the university with providing the foundations to go on to have a successful career in radio and television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the graduation ceremony he said: “I wouldn’t be on the BBC or Radio 1 if it wasn’t for the University of Sunderland and I genuinely do mean that.

“I owe everything to this place. It was three fantastic years.”

Jordan North after receiving an honorary fellowship from the University of Sunderland.

Despite already being a University of Sunderland graduate, receiving the fellowship also allowed Jordan a second chance to don the university’s colours and gown.

He added: “I actually missed my original graduation in 2011 because I went on a lads’ holiday to Magaluf. My mum has never forgiven me, so this has finally put me in her good books.

“Finally, I have a picture of me in a cap and gown.”

Jordan North receiving his honorary fellowship from the University of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan started his radio career on the University’s community station Spark, where he has previously spoken about honing his skills as a DJ and presenter.

In April he announced live on air during his Radio 1 Drivetime show that he was to receive the honorary fellowship.

Speaking at the time he said: “This is a huge honour, perhaps the greatest of my life. Now I just need to see Burnley win the FA cup and I will die a happy man.

“I owe everything to The University of Sunderland and Spark. This is where I learned my trade, made my mistakes, found my passion and made friends for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve so many fond memories and learned so many skills and techniques I still put to use now when broadcasting to millions of people on Radio 1.

“I wasn’t academic at school and struggled in most subjects, but at Sunderland I found my passion, something I was half decent at. I was constantly encouraged, supported, and helped by the amazing members of staff.”

After graduating, Jordan worked for The Hits, Capital Manchester and Rock FM before appearing as a cover presenter in a number of BBC Radio 1 shows from 2014.

In 2021 he was announced as co-host on the BBC Radio 1 daily Drivetime show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad