Chancellor Emeli Sande and the University of Sunderland celebrate International Women's Day

The day celebrates the achievements of women across the world while at the same time promoting global gender equality.

This year’s theme is focused on the message to ‘Break the Bias’ to eradicate discrimination and promote diversity and equality.

Multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Emeli, was appointed chancellor at the the city’s university in 2019. She has long been a champion of women’s rights and two years ago took part in the March4Women march on Parliament Square where she performed and spoke about women’s “anger at injustices” and that women’s rights aren’t a “separate entity that only have one day to be spoken about”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking today (March 8) in a video message to staff and students, Emeli said: “Happy International Women’s Day. As Chancellor, I am so proud to join the university’s female community in celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

University of Sunderland Chancellor Emeli Sande has been speaking on International Womens Day about the importance of celebrating female achievements. Picture: DAVID WOOD

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.