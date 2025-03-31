Coming soon: Six Sunderland people share their childhood memories as podcast returns
There is not long to wait until we launch the second series of Wearside Echoes, the project which encourages locals to hark back to their childhood.
Some fascinating insights on the way
Series 2, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, will include a fascinating variety of people with plenty to say about their past.
There’s Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.
But what do you know about Amanda and her childhood days? Find out more in the new series.
Our podcasts series will begin with an intriguing insight into the life of Wearside TikTok and You Tube influencer Evie Field and her battle for health.
Air raids, 1973 and budgies
We also chat to Keith Gregson whose love of Wearside history knows no bounds - and who has a unique tale to tell about Cup Final day in 1973.
Elsie Ronald, now 91, lived through the terrifying Second World War air raids and remembers them vividly. She is also a champion of Sunderland as well as being an award-winning budgerigar shower.
And that’s just a taster of the series to come. There’s more people, more memories and more Wearside insights on the way.
Make sure you follow this link so that you're all set up for the series when it goes live.
A fantastic backer on board
Wearside Echoes series 2 is coming to all major podcast platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.
