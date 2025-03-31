Coming soon: Six Sunderland people share their childhood memories as podcast returns

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Mar 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 15:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s coming back! Our Sunderland Echo podcast which takes an exciting look at the childhoods of Wearside people is returning.

There is not long to wait until we launch the second series of Wearside Echoes, the project which encourages locals to hark back to their childhood.

Wearside Echoes - a wonderful addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.Wearside Echoes - a wonderful addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.
Wearside Echoes - a wonderful addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Some fascinating insights on the way

Series 2, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, will include a fascinating variety of people with plenty to say about their past.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast.Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast.
Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.

But what do you know about Amanda and her childhood days? Find out more in the new series.

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes.Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes.
Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

Our podcasts series will begin with an intriguing insight into the life of Wearside TikTok and You Tube influencer Evie Field and her battle for health.

TikTok influencer Evie Field who has 15 million followers and who spoke to Wearside Echoes.TikTok influencer Evie Field who has 15 million followers and who spoke to Wearside Echoes.
TikTok influencer Evie Field who has 15 million followers and who spoke to Wearside Echoes. | se

Air raids, 1973 and budgies

We also chat to Keith Gregson whose love of Wearside history knows no bounds - and who has a unique tale to tell about Cup Final day in 1973.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Keith Gregson shares his life story with us.Keith Gregson shares his life story with us.
Keith Gregson shares his life story with us. | se

Elsie Ronald, now 91, lived through the terrifying Second World War air raids and remembers them vividly. She is also a champion of Sunderland as well as being an award-winning budgerigar shower.

Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode.Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode.
Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode. | se

And that’s just a taster of the series to come. There’s more people, more memories and more Wearside insights on the way.

Make sure you follow this link so that you’re all set up for the series when it goes live.

A fantastic backer on board

Wearside Echoes series 2 is coming to all major podcast platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.

Whether you require daily living aids to help you manage everyday activities more independently, or whether you’re seeking vehicle adaptations so you can travel under your own steam, their friendly and professional team can help you find the right products and equipment to suit your individual needs.

Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.

Related topics:PeopleSunderlandHistoryPodcasts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice