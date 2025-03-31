Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s coming back! Our Sunderland Echo podcast which takes an exciting look at the childhoods of Wearside people is returning.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is not long to wait until we launch the second series of Wearside Echoes, the project which encourages locals to hark back to their childhood.

Wearside Echoes - a wonderful addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Some fascinating insights on the way

Series 2, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, will include a fascinating variety of people with plenty to say about their past.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.

Read More Growing up in Sunderland: When the milkman brought your delivery in glass bottles

But what do you know about Amanda and her childhood days? Find out more in the new series.

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

Our podcasts series will begin with an intriguing insight into the life of Wearside TikTok and You Tube influencer Evie Field and her battle for health.

TikTok influencer Evie Field who has 15 million followers and who spoke to Wearside Echoes. | se

Air raids, 1973 and budgies

We also chat to Keith Gregson whose love of Wearside history knows no bounds - and who has a unique tale to tell about Cup Final day in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Gregson shares his life story with us. | se

Elsie Ronald, now 91, lived through the terrifying Second World War air raids and remembers them vividly. She is also a champion of Sunderland as well as being an award-winning budgerigar shower.

Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode. | se

And that’s just a taster of the series to come. There’s more people, more memories and more Wearside insights on the way.

Make sure you follow this link so that you’re all set up for the series when it goes live.

A fantastic backer on board

Wearside Echoes series 2 is coming to all major podcast platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.

Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.