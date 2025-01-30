Growing up in Sunderland: When the milkman brought your delivery in glass bottles

By Debra Fox
Published 30th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 09:17 BST
While many households in Sunderland and beyond still use a milk delivery service – do you remember a time when the glass bottles on your doorstep were commonplace?

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been around 145 years since milk was first delivered in glass bottles. Gone were the days of the churn and milk jug – and instead came the era of fresh milk on your step each morning when you opened the door.

A reliable milk delivery was an important part of every day life, until times changed again with the arrival of plastic bottles and cartons.

Looking for more Sunderland memories? Why not sign up for Wearside Echoes with Chris Cordner, our free newsletter bringing retro to your inbox

As some people return to getting milk delivered in recyclable glass bottles to cut down on plastic and become more sustainable, we asked you about the milkmen of your younger days growing up in Sunderland.

Was there always a fight around the kitchen table to get the cream off the top of the bottle? And did your milkman also bring the family’s morning orange juice, or eggs?

Why Sunderland's milk bottles vanished – the 1971-72 mystery

Here are some of your memories, as discussed on our Wearside Echoes Facebook community.

Do you remember the days of getting milk delivered in a glass bottle? We have been talking about your retro milk deliveries on Wearside Echoes this month.Do you remember the days of getting milk delivered in a glass bottle? We have been talking about your retro milk deliveries on Wearside Echoes this month.
Simon Jones: Frank the milkman. Delivered to ours in Ashbrooke, but lived right next to Roker Park.”

Karen Newton: “Still get my milk in glass bottles on the doorstep. Convenient and green.”

Michael Armstrong: “Had the same one for nearly 40 years.”

Val Lee: “Stan the milkman and arguments with siblings about who got [the] top of cream.”

Janice Thompson: “Stopped milk delivery because the birds were pecking holes in the caps and helping themselves to the milk.”

Joyce Smith: “Can remember a Mr Miller delivered our milk when l was growing up. He delivered it on horse and cart.”

Cyril Rennoldson: “George Hinson, lived on Seaton Lane, Seaham. A wonderful man.”

Sarah Jane O'Neill: “Milkmen were commonplace loved the fresh orange juice. Did well out of it.”

Graham Warren: “Stan Boucher was the man [who] delivered to Farringdon, Grindon, Thorney Close. Top bloke I worked for him for two years, ‘74 to ‘76.”

Alan Lackenby: “Mrs South from Farringdon Hall Farm. Later Cecil Norman.”

