'So grateful' TikTok star thanks fans after winning national award

Wearside TikTok star Evie Meg has won a national award - and said it was down to her fantastic fans.

Tops in British social media

The event recognises talent in social media across the country and Evie lives with conditions including Tourette's, seizures, and PANDAS - Pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder.

Evie pictured at the awards in London, with one of the event organisers. | ugc

She also has late stage Lyme Disease and encephalitis.

16 million followers on TikTok

The awards were held at the Victoria Embankment London and Evie said: “The vote was a public vote so it meant a lot. It was because of the thousands of my followers that I won the award and I was so grateful.

Evie proudly holds her trophy at the National Social Media Awards in London. | ugc

“Life and health has meant I can’t work a normal 9-5 job and spreading awareness of Lyme disease and Autoimmune Encephalitis has become incredibly important to me.

Speaking up for a community

“I’m proud to be able to speak out for our community.”

Just last year, she told us about her life with Tourette's as well as PANS/PANDAS.

At the time, she had just been diagnosed with auto immune basal ganglia encephalitis.

Evie speaking to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner in an interview last year. | se

This means her brain is inflamed which causes all of her symptoms including psychiatric difficulties. She is also diagnosed with multiple infections in her body including Bartonella.

Watch Evie as she describes her life

In it, she talks openly about her life, Tourette's, seizures, online hate, and the future.

Evie has campaigned to raise awareness of her conditions.

Evie Field whose pets help her to cope with Tourette's. | ugc

Her social media posts include one where an attack felt as if lightning was coursing through her body, she said. Another severe tic episode left her struggling for breath.

Huge change in just 10 years

Evie's life has completely changed in the last decade.

She was a top gymnast in 2011 and 2012 when she became a British champion but injury ended her hopes of going further.

Paralysed for weeks

Evie in May 2019 during a four-day hospital stay as she underwent an EEG test to monitor electrical activity in the brain. | ugc

Worse was to follow and by the time Evie was 15, she began to suffer mental health issues while she was still at secondary school.

She was paralysed for six weeks but fought back and used social media to tell her story.

She has also published a book called My Nonidentical Twin which also helps to raise awareness of her conditions.