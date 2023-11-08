Wearside Tourette's TikTok star Evie Megg speaks on her 'insane' rise to fame
'Writing another book is a really big goal of mine'
TikTok star Evie Meg has unveiled her big dream - to bring out a new book.
The Wearside social media influencer, who posts as @thistrippyhippie to 16 million followers, spoke on camera to the Sunderland Echo.
Evie's got a new health diagnosis
She already posts about her life with Tourette's as well as PANS/PANDAS And she's just been diagnosed with auto immune basal ganglia encephalitis which is an inflammation of the brain.
The UK star wants to share all her new developments in a new book - and by making even more social media videos.
On a mission to tell the world
She's on a mission to raise awareness of her health battles.
Watch as she talks openly about her life, Tourette's, seizures, online hate, and the future.