'Writing another book is a really big goal of mine'

TikTok star Evie Meg has unveiled her big dream - to bring out a new book.

The Wearside social media influencer, who posts as @thistrippyhippie to 16 million followers, spoke on camera to the Sunderland Echo.

Evie speaking to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.

Evie's got a new health diagnosis

She already posts about her life with Tourette's as well as PANS/PANDAS And she's just been diagnosed with auto immune basal ganglia encephalitis which is an inflammation of the brain.

The UK star wants to share all her new developments in a new book - and by making even more social media videos.

On a mission to tell the world

She's on a mission to raise awareness of her health battles.