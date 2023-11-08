News you can trust since 1873
Wearside Tourette's TikTok star Evie Megg speaks on her 'insane' rise to fame

'Writing another book is a really big goal of mine'

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
TikTok star Evie Meg has unveiled her big dream - to bring out a new book.

The Wearside social media influencer, who posts as @thistrippyhippie to 16 million followers, spoke on camera to the Sunderland Echo.

Evie speaking to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.
Evie speaking to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.
Evie's got a new health diagnosis

She already posts about her life with Tourette's as well as PANS/PANDAS And she's just been diagnosed with auto immune basal ganglia encephalitis which is an inflammation of the brain.

The UK star wants to share all her new developments in a new book - and by making even more social media videos.

On a mission to tell the world

She's on a mission to raise awareness of her health battles.

Watch as she talks openly about her life, Tourette's, seizures, online hate, and the future.

The full interview will be broadcast on Shots!TV, freeview channel 276, at 5:25pm on Thursday, November 9.

