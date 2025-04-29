Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Have you heard it yet? We are talking about the Wearside Echoes podcast which is back for a second series.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six new episodes of the nostalgia-packed podcast - filled with memories of Sunderland’s past - have been recorded by Echo journalist Chris Cordner.

Evie spoke to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner, who is back with another six interviews for the second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

Lots of episodes available for your enjoyment

He has interviewed a TikTok influencer, a best-selling author, a one-time world record holder and a keen Sunderland historian for the series which is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

And if that’s not enough of a reason to catch it, why not catch our first series which has been shortlisted for a National Publisher Podcast Award.

As for the new series, here’s a rundown of the episodes you can enjoy.

Shipyard Girls author shares childhood memories

Episode 1 is already available. It is an intriguing insight into the life of Wearside TikTok and You Tube influencer Evie Field and her battle for health. Listen to it here.

You can also catch it on Podfollow, Spotify and Apple.

Episode 2 is coming next week. We chat to Keith Gregson whose love of Wearside history knows no bounds - and who has a unique tale to tell about Cup Final day in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Gregson shares his life story with us. | se

Episode 3 will come after that. We speak to Amanda Revell Walton whose novels about the Shipyard Girls are rooted in Sunderland history.

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

A world record for underpants wearing

Episode 4 is the incredible story of Gary Craig, the Whitburn man who once held the world record for the most underpants worn at any one time.

Gary Craig who set a new world record for underpants wearing in 2010. | sg/se

Episode 5 takes us to Elsie Ronald, now 91, lived through the terrifying Second World War air raids and remembers them vividly. She is also a champion of Sunderland as well as being an award-winning budgerigar shower.

Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode. | se

Episode 6 sees us catch up with Robert Usher who was a colliery worker, award-winning photographer and much more besides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Usher whose career has been packed with great achievements including being an award-winning photographer. | se

A fantastic backer on board

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.

Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.