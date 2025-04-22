Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Britain’s biggest social media influencers has told how an undiscovered tick bite devastated her life for years.

Evie Field - known to millions of followers as Evie Meg and This Trippy Hippie - shared her life story in the first episode of our new podcast series Wearside Echoes, which is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.

Evie spoke to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner, who is back with another six interviews for the second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

A passion for collecting Sylvanian Families

It is a remarkable story of a young woman with the world at her feet before illness threatened to change everything.

Evie told us: ‘From a young age, I was really bubbly. I was very lucky to have a close family growing up and we are all really close today.”

As a child, Evie had a passion for collecting Sylvanian Families characters and accessories.

But from eight years old onwards, she dedicated her life to gymnastics. She became a British champion at 11 and did acrobatic gymnastics until she was 16. She left after a second ‘really nasty’ elbow injury which coincided with the start of Evie’s health issues.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

‘The first ever time that I put out a video of my health struggles’

Evie soon had a social media following of 200,000 people by 2018 but she began suffering from daily seizures and spells where she would be 'disassociated from the world'.

That same year, Evie lost the use of her legs. She said: ‘In the beginning, they were completely paralysed and then they started to come back a bit but my walking was still not very good’.

Evie Field - aka Evie Meg - who shared childhood memories for the new series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

‘That was the first ever time that I put out a video of my health struggles.’

It was a piece set to music which showed Evie walking across the kitchen. It went viral and now has more than 400,000 likes.

‘I decided to start sharing about my tics a bit more, and that was when my social media went absolutely nuts’

She added: ‘In 2020, I think thanks to lockdown, social media completely exploded. A lot of people like myself had a huge increase in viewers.

Evie Field - aka This Trippy Hippie - who has a huge following on social media. | ugc

‘That was also when I decided to start sharing about my tics a bit more, and that was when my social media went absolutely nuts’.

Evie’s social media went from one million to ten million followers inside a year. It now stands at 15.7 million people.

Eventually, Evie got answers to her health issues - that it had all been caused by a bite from a tick which may have been as small as a poppy seed, and it could have happened when she was much younger, possibly around ten years ago.

The diagnosis happened through an incredible exchange with one of her social media followers who lives in the USA.

It's new and it's available now. Our Wearside Echoes podcast which is filled with Sunderland nostalgia. | se

‘My life has completely changed because of her’

‘She started telling me the symptoms of the conditions she thought I had. My life has completely changed because of her,’ said Evie.

She was finally diagnosed with inflammation of the brain and further investigations found eight infections including Lyme Disease in her blood.

Evie has not had a major seizure now for three months and has now received 10 months of life changing treatment from a specialist clinic in Poland.

She said: “I had difficulties with my legs on and off since 2018. It was super recently that they started getting better’.

Evie has shared previously shared footage of her seizures with the Sunderland Echo to raise awareness of her condition | ugc

Catch the new series of podcast interviews

Evie’s treatment will cost thousands of pounds and she must fundraise. She's been told she might never be fully in remission and could have to live with some of the effect of the disease for the rest of her life.

You can catch all of Evie’s amazing interview in full here.

Evie Field - aka Evie Meg - will open the new series of Wearside Echoes podcast interviews, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions. | se/other 3rd party

Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcast platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

