Wearside Echoes podcast: TikTok star tells how she is fighting back from a life-changing tick bite
Evie Field - known to millions of followers as Evie Meg and This Trippy Hippie - shared her life story in the first episode of our new podcast series Wearside Echoes, which is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.
A passion for collecting Sylvanian Families
It is a remarkable story of a young woman with the world at her feet before illness threatened to change everything.
Evie told us: ‘From a young age, I was really bubbly. I was very lucky to have a close family growing up and we are all really close today.”
As a child, Evie had a passion for collecting Sylvanian Families characters and accessories.
But from eight years old onwards, she dedicated her life to gymnastics. She became a British champion at 11 and did acrobatic gymnastics until she was 16. She left after a second ‘really nasty’ elbow injury which coincided with the start of Evie’s health issues.
‘The first ever time that I put out a video of my health struggles’
Evie soon had a social media following of 200,000 people by 2018 but she began suffering from daily seizures and spells where she would be 'disassociated from the world'.
That same year, Evie lost the use of her legs. She said: ‘In the beginning, they were completely paralysed and then they started to come back a bit but my walking was still not very good’.
‘That was the first ever time that I put out a video of my health struggles.’
It was a piece set to music which showed Evie walking across the kitchen. It went viral and now has more than 400,000 likes.
‘I decided to start sharing about my tics a bit more, and that was when my social media went absolutely nuts’
She added: ‘In 2020, I think thanks to lockdown, social media completely exploded. A lot of people like myself had a huge increase in viewers.
‘That was also when I decided to start sharing about my tics a bit more, and that was when my social media went absolutely nuts’.
Evie’s social media went from one million to ten million followers inside a year. It now stands at 15.7 million people.
Eventually, Evie got answers to her health issues - that it had all been caused by a bite from a tick which may have been as small as a poppy seed, and it could have happened when she was much younger, possibly around ten years ago.
The diagnosis happened through an incredible exchange with one of her social media followers who lives in the USA.
‘My life has completely changed because of her’
‘She started telling me the symptoms of the conditions she thought I had. My life has completely changed because of her,’ said Evie.
She was finally diagnosed with inflammation of the brain and further investigations found eight infections including Lyme Disease in her blood.
Evie has not had a major seizure now for three months and has now received 10 months of life changing treatment from a specialist clinic in Poland.
She said: “I had difficulties with my legs on and off since 2018. It was super recently that they started getting better’.
Catch the new series of podcast interviews
Evie’s treatment will cost thousands of pounds and she must fundraise. She's been told she might never be fully in remission and could have to live with some of the effect of the disease for the rest of her life.
You can catch all of Evie’s amazing interview in full here.
