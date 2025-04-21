The final countdown: Awards-nominated Wearside Echoes podcast will be back within hours
Six more people have shared childhood memories with us for the series which is sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.
TikTok and You Tube influencer Evie Field, is the first up for interview.
She shares memories of being a champion British gymnast before illness and injury changed everything.
Evie tells us how she had two really serious injuries including one when she dislocated her elbow and one when surgeons had to reconstruct the bones in her arm.
Her health issues developed rapidly.
Social media following rocketed into millions
She battled through it by learning sign language and used her new found skills to make music videos which she would sign to and soon had a social media following of 200,000 people by 2018.
By the time Britain went into lockdown, Evie’s following had grown to more than 15 million and a remarkable development in her health followed.
But to find out more, follow her interview on all major podcast platforms from Tuesday, April 22.
Make sure you follow this link so that you're all set up for the series when it goes live.
A fantastic backer on board
Wearside Echoes series 2 is coming to all major podcast platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes, which has been shortlisted in the Best Local and Community category of the Publisher Podcast Awards, here.
