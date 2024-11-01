A collection of remarkable Sunderland people made the headlines 30 years ago.

Hats off to veteran Wearside racing cyclist Wes Clayton, marathon man Joe Welch, and photographer Michelle Ball who shared the headlines in 1993.

Remarkable Wes was back on his bike

First is Wes who was back on his bike only weeks after a life-saving liver transplant operation.

Wes Clayton who fought back from a liver transplant to became a competitive cyclist once more. | se

Wes, 59, from Houghton, was called in to Newcastle Freeman Hospital only hours after completing a 40-mile ride when a suitable donor became available.

He made a quick recovery and was soon back home and out on his bike again.

He fought back from a road accident

He had to go back to the Freeman twice a week for check-ups but he was hoping to be fit enough to compete in the cycling event in the Transplant Games in Gateshead that year.

Wes gets ready for another cycling session in 1993. | se

Wes was badly injured in a road smash 12 years earlier and later developed liver problems.

Joe the amazing running man

Next there’s Joe Welch who was preparing to run his fourth London Marathon at 73 years old.

Joe Welch was showing no signs of slowing down as a runner at 73 years old in 1993. | se

Joe, from Silksworth, started his remarkable running career when he was 60.

Most mornings he went out for a seven or eight-mile training session.

Injured in an accident but it led to a job for Michelle

Michelle Ball took inspiration after being involved in an accident - and it led her to being invited to meet the Queen.

Michelle, from Red House, got the invitation to meet the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh when they came to Sunderland.

How Michelle Ball used the experience of an accident to become a photographer - and meet the Queen. | se

Michelle literally became a photographer by accident.

After an accident, a photographer was sent to get pictures of her injuries and she thought she would love to do that job.

She said at the time: “I am very excited about meeting the Queen and Duke.”