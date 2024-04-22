Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland runner Les Arnott’s feet were killing him - the day after the London Marathon.

But the keen athlete wasn’t feeling the effects of the 1991 run. He never got to take part after a motorbike ran over his toe on the eve of the race.

Sunderland Harriers officials - Michael Hill, Kevin Car, Les Arnott and George Cockburn - celebrating 100 years of the club in 2005.

The fish and chip supper which went wrong

Les was club secretary of Sunderland Harriers when he was in London in 1991.

Members of Sunderland Harriers in an Echo archive team photo.

He was staying with team members at a hotel in Hampstead. To calm his nerves, he decided to pop out for a fish supper, but had his chips when he tried to cross a busy road.

A bike appeared out of the darkness and skidded into him.

Toe and rib injuries

It left him nursing a badly swollen toe and a suspected broken rib and with no choice to pull out of the race.

Thousands of people from all over the country take part in the London Marathon each year.

It robbed him of the chance to compete in his fourth London marathon. He said at the time: “It was very disappointing because all my preparations had gone so well, my foot began to balloon up.”

Despite the setback, he hoped to be fighting fit to take part in the veterans race a year later.