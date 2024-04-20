The deaf Sunderland suffragette who went on hunger strike in prison
A Sunderland-born woman has been heralded as one of the most heroic suffragettes in the country.
Helen Kirkpatrick Watts was the daughter of the Bishopwearmouth Church senior curate Reverend Alan Hunter Watts who later moved to Lenton near Nottingham.
Jailed when she refused to improve her behaviour
Helen, who was deaf, became a leading light in the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU). She was jailed for a month after a demonstration outside the House of Commons in 1909, and after refusing to improve her behaviour.
That same year, she was back in trouble during a demonstration in Leicester where Winston Churchill was speaking.
Once again, she was jailed but released after going on hunger strike for 90 days.
Given a medal for her valour
She was given the Hunger Strike Medal for Valour by WSPU and her achievements were recognised at Eagle House in Somerset where a conifer was planted in her honour.
She died in 1972 aged 90 but becomes another Sunderland person whose incredible life has been remembered by historian Derek Holcroft.
