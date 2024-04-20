The deaf Sunderland suffragette who went on hunger strike in prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland-born woman has been heralded as one of the most heroic suffragettes in the country.

Helen Kirkpatrick Watts was the daughter of the Bishopwearmouth Church senior curate Reverend Alan Hunter Watts who later moved to Lenton near Nottingham.

A Sunderland Echo archive image of Bishopwearmouth Church.

Jailed when she refused to improve her behaviour

Helen, who was deaf, became a leading light in the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU). She was jailed for a month after a demonstration outside the House of Commons in 1909, and after refusing to improve her behaviour.

An excerpt from the Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette in 1881 - the year that Rev Watts opened a bazaar at Sunderland hospital.

Winston Churchill on a visit to the North East.

That same year, she was back in trouble during a demonstration in Leicester where Winston Churchill was speaking.

Once again, she was jailed but released after going on hunger strike for 90 days.

Given a medal for her valour

She was given the Hunger Strike Medal for Valour by WSPU and her achievements were recognised at Eagle House in Somerset where a conifer was planted in her honour.

She died in 1972 aged 90 but becomes another Sunderland person whose incredible life has been remembered by historian Derek Holcroft.

So many Sunderland heroes

We thank Derek who has shared numerous stories of achievements which originated on Wearside. They included;

Joseph Gillis who did vital work at Bletchley Park, the top-secret home which was the principal Allied base for codebreakers in the Second World War. Roger Errington who was on his honeymoon when he saved Queen Victoria from an assassination attempt.

Leslie Sproxton who was only 19 years old when he became a personal bodyguard to Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery. Our thanks go to Derek for another wonderful contribution.