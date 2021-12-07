10 pictures of Sunderland choirs performing over Christmas times past

We are making memories with a musical twist in our latest look back in time.

Can you spot someone you know performing as part of the St Patrick’s RC Primary School choir in Ryhope in 2015? Or with the East Herrington Primary School choir in 2010?

Perhaps you were a part of the Bishopwearmouth Young Singers who sang at a Christmas concert in Ewesley Road Church in 2012.

At time of year when singing is so important, let’s celebrate the choirs of Sunderland and County Durham with some musical memories.

1. Festive in Southwick in 2013 Southwick Primary school choir at the switch on of the Southwick Christmas lights. Who remembers this from 8 years ago? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

2. Performing in Pennywell Pupils from Academy 360 put on wonderful Christmas performances in 2008. Can you spot someone you know in this photo? Photo: PB Photo Sales

3. Retro in Ryhope Community spirit came to Ryhope Village at the switch-on of the Christmas lights in 2015. The St Patrick's RC Primary School choir was pictured singing carols. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. Happy times at Hillview Juniors The choir and cast of the Hillview Junior School Christmas production in 2003. Are you in the picture? Photo: PB Photo Sales