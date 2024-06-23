Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police cadet team was in the water after 10 seconds

Twenty crews, loads of drama and a chance to have wonderful fun on the water.

It was all part of the annual South Hylton raft race in Sunderland which was a closely contested affair in 1984.

Monkwearmouth won four titles

Here is a scene from the day of action which saw Monkwearmouth School Youth Club emerge as the victors in four of the different categories.

Drama at the South Hylton raft race in 1984. | se

Other winners on the day included the Southwick Centre which received a special prize for its raft. The honour went their way because their raft was described as imaginative by the competition judges.

The winners who sank after 10 seconds

Another winner was the police cadet team which won a prize because of its astonishing performance – its raft sank after ten seconds.

Also in the news was another boat-related winner.

Michael Disley carved out a piece of artwork called Four Men In A Boat and the Sunderland Polytechnic student won the 1984 Echo Prize for Sculpture competition.

It was so good, it went on display at Backhouse Park.

Or maybe we photographed you on the bouncy castle at Sunderland Show which was held at Seaburn that year.

Bouncing around on the inflatables at Sunderland Show in 1984. | se

These five people seemed to be having a great time.

Tell us about your memories of 1984. Did you take part in the raft race or watch the event from the river banks?