The Sunderland raft which sank after 10 seconds in the South Hylton race of 1984
Twenty crews, loads of drama and a chance to have wonderful fun on the water.
It was all part of the annual South Hylton raft race in Sunderland which was a closely contested affair in 1984.
Monkwearmouth won four titles
Here is a scene from the day of action which saw Monkwearmouth School Youth Club emerge as the victors in four of the different categories.
Other winners on the day included the Southwick Centre which received a special prize for its raft. The honour went their way because their raft was described as imaginative by the competition judges.
The winners who sank after 10 seconds
Another winner was the police cadet team which won a prize because of its astonishing performance – its raft sank after ten seconds.
Also in the news was another boat-related winner.
Michael Disley carved out a piece of artwork called Four Men In A Boat and the Sunderland Polytechnic student won the 1984 Echo Prize for Sculpture competition.
It was so good, it went on display at Backhouse Park.
Or maybe we photographed you on the bouncy castle at Sunderland Show which was held at Seaburn that year.
These five people seemed to be having a great time.
