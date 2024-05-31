Nine pictures of Sunderland children enjoying camping trips, from 1943 to 2008

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st May 2024, 14:34 BST

Brilliant times at South Hylton, Sharpley and Herrington

Admit it. We all loved to go on an adventure when we were little.

And what could be more fun than heading off on a camping trip.

Some of you went away to proper camps with the Scouts. Others set up tents in their back garden or the local field.

Have a look at these nine Echo reminders from 1943 to 2008.

Scenes from the 1940s to the 2000s and we've got youngsters from Ryhope, South Hylton, Herrington and more.

1. Your task - to enjoy the retro trip

Scenes from the 1940s to the 2000s and we've got youngsters from Ryhope, South Hylton, Herrington and more.

Photo Sales
Wolf Cubs came from miles around to see their Chief at Sharpley Camp in June 1943.

2. Wise words in 1943

Wolf Cubs came from miles around to see their Chief at Sharpley Camp in June 1943.

Photo Sales
Learning the skills of map reading at an Army Cadet Force camp in August 1945.

3. A new skill

Learning the skills of map reading at an Army Cadet Force camp in August 1945.

Photo Sales
The 1st Herrington troop of Boy Scouts having breakfast at a camp at Sharpley, near Warden Law, in 1953.

4. Breakfast time for the 1st Herrington

The 1st Herrington troop of Boy Scouts having breakfast at a camp at Sharpley, near Warden Law, in 1953.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiacamping

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.