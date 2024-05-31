Nine pictures of Sunderland children enjoying camping trips, from 1943 to 2008

Admit it. We all loved to go on an adventure when we were little.
And what could be more fun than heading off on a camping trip.
Some of you went away to proper camps with the Scouts. Others set up tents in their back garden or the local field.
1. Your task - to enjoy the retro trip
Scenes from the 1940s to the 2000s and we've got youngsters from Ryhope, South Hylton, Herrington and more.
2. Wise words in 1943
Wolf Cubs came from miles around to see their Chief at Sharpley Camp in June 1943.
3. A new skill
Learning the skills of map reading at an Army Cadet Force camp in August 1945.
4. Breakfast time for the 1st Herrington
The 1st Herrington troop of Boy Scouts having breakfast at a camp at Sharpley, near Warden Law, in 1953.
