Push chairs, guitars and even a washing machine. They have all been handed in as lost property in Sunderland over the years.

These eye-opening photos show the items that people have left behind and they also include a lamp shade, football and golf clubs.

Talking about twin tubs

We found these Sunderland Echo archive memories from 1975 and 2014.

They may be 40 years apart but they show the incredible range of items which ended up being put up for auction.

All this lost property was handed over to the police in Sunderland in 1975. It was being auctioned at the showrooms of Charles Jude, in Albion Place. | se

First, we head back to 1975. All of this lost property was handed over to the police and was being sold off at the showrooms of Charles Jude, in Albion Place.

Guitar and a golf club

Pictured examining a twin tub washing machine was June Jude.

Our next photo shows the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland Cllr Stuart Porthouse and his wife with Nexus Director General Bernard Garner.

A guitar, football and tennis bat were among the items in the lost property auction at the Park Lane Metro station. | se

They were pictured at the lost property auction of items left on the Metro, at Park Lane Bus Station in 2014.

The fine array of recovered goods included a tennis racket and a lamp shade.

Tell us about the most unusual items you have left behind over the years, by emailing [email protected]