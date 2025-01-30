Sunderland's amazing lost property finds over the years: twin tub to golf clubs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These eye-opening photos show the items that people have left behind and they also include a lamp shade, football and golf clubs.
Talking about twin tubs
We found these Sunderland Echo archive memories from 1975 and 2014.
They may be 40 years apart but they show the incredible range of items which ended up being put up for auction.
First, we head back to 1975. All of this lost property was handed over to the police and was being sold off at the showrooms of Charles Jude, in Albion Place.
Guitar and a golf club
Pictured examining a twin tub washing machine was June Jude.
Our next photo shows the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland Cllr Stuart Porthouse and his wife with Nexus Director General Bernard Garner.
They were pictured at the lost property auction of items left on the Metro, at Park Lane Bus Station in 2014.
The fine array of recovered goods included a tennis racket and a lamp shade.
Tell us about the most unusual items you have left behind over the years, by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.